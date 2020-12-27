Bachelor NationHappy Holidays2020 Year in ReviewCeleb Gift GuideDie NeuestenVideos

Lululemon's Best After Christmas Deals 2020: Get New Year's Resolution Ready & Save

Shop bike shorts, sports bras and more at a discount.

von Carolin Lehmann Dez 27, 2020 19:00Tags
E-Comm: Best Lululemon After Christmas DealsLululemon, E! Illustration

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Lululemon's We Made Too Much section is going strong post-Christmas, with great deals for men and women. We've found some awesome pieces, from bike shorts to sports bras to joggers to jackets, that will set us on the right track to achieving our fitness goals in 2021. Anyone else been slacking on those too? 

So below, shop our favorite Lululemon after-Christmas deals. But hurry, all of this stuff is selling out in a flash!

Reveal Short Digital Rain

These bike shorts have a no-chafe construction and high-rise fit. Their special open-hole artwork is for ventilation.

$88
$49
Lululemon

Serene Travels Vest

This water-repellent vest comes in two hues and is great for transitional weather. 

$148
$69
Lululemon

Uplifting Scrunchie Flow

How adorable is this scrunchie? It comes in three colors.

$16
$9
Lululemon

Wunder Under High-Rise Tight 28 Inch

These heathered black tights designed for yoga have a cottony feel and high-rise fit.

$98
$69
Lululemon

Femme Force Super High Rise Short

How cool is the faux boning detail around the waist of these bike shorts? We also love their gray sage hue. 

$78
$54
Lululemon

Reveal Bra Digital Rain Light Support C/D Cup

This bra in a pretty teal hue has a light support that's meant for C or D cups. 

$58
$29
Lululemon

Hood Lite Jacket Packable

We're obsessed with the island mist shade of this packable rain jacket that's also wind resistant. 

$128
$64
Lululemon

