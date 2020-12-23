Why Bachelorette's Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark Aren't in a Rush to Get Married

Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark are taking time to enjoy their engagement.

On the Dec. 22 finale of The Bachelorette, viewers watched as Zac got down on one knee and proposed to Tayshia with a gorgeous 3.25-carat Neil Lane ring. Hours later, on the morning of Dec. 23, the couple appeared on Good Morning America for their first joint TV interview, where they answered questions about their future together.

When asked whether they'll have a long engagement or if they're already planning a big wedding, Tayshia explained that they're just "going with the flow" right now. "We're just gonna date each other," she laughed. "How about that?"

Zac agreed, adding, "I want a big wedding when the day does come. She might think differently, she's gonna get what she wants." He then turned to Tayshia and said, "I wanna date you, you know? I wanna date you and take you out and do all those things."

Tayshia noted that they "have a lot of fun plans coming up," including spending the holidays on the East Coast.