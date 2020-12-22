Prince William and Kate Middleton Come Under Fire for Family Christmas Outing

Weitere : Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Spotted in Beverly Hills

Prince William and Kate Middleton are on Santa's naughty list after they were caught flouting Britain's COVID-19 restrictions.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, along with their three children, were photographed mingling with Prince Edward's family at Queen Elizabeth's Sandringham Estate on Sunday, Dec. 20. Together, the group comprised nine people, which is three more than the government allows under the Tier 2 restrictions.

According to The Daily Mail, the Tier 2 restrictions explicitly state, "You can see friends and family you do not live with (or do not have a support bubble with) outdoors, in a group of no more than six. This limit of six includes children of any age."

But royal sources told The Daily Mail that it was never the family's intention to meet at the Christmas-themed art installment, Luminate, and that the two groups arrived separately.

Kate and Will previously came under fire on Dec. 11, when they took Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2, to a puppet show at London's Palladium Theater.