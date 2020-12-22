The Cheetah Girl’s Sabrina Bryan Reveals Her Newborn Was Hospitalized With Meningitis

Cheetah Girls actress and Dancing With the Stars alum Sabrina Bryan shared her very scary start to motherhood.

On Aug. 31, Sabrina and her husband Jordan Lundberg welcomed their first child, a baby girl who they named Comillia Monroe, who the parents call "Monroe." Two weeks later, however, Monroe suffered a health crisis, the actress told People on Dec. 22.

"Her whole body was fire," the 36-year-old told the outlet, adding that her fever had spiked to 100.7. "I was like, 'Something is wrong.' We were out the door in two minutes."

At the hospital, Monroe had to get a spinal tap. Sabrina said it was "so hard to hear my baby, who was so tiny, go through all that."

Ultimately, the newborn was diagnosed with meningitis. According to the Mayo Clinic, meningitis is an inflammation of the fluid and membranes surrounding your brain and spinal cord.

For the couple, however, the "scariest part" was hearing that their baby's brain could be affected. She said, "you think of all the things she could miss out on" had the infection damaged her brain.