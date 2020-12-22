We Watched and Ranked All of Netflix's Original Holiday Movies

'Tis the season (and the year) for hunkering down at home to take in a cozy holiday tale.

The options are truly endless, with Hallmark and Lifetime having been in the holiday movie business for years. Netflix is a more recent addition, but it's certainly got some movies that are not to be missed. In fact, it has its own cinematic universe, thanks to the neighboring countries of Aldovia, Belgravia and Montenaro, their dramatic royal families, and everyone's choice for movie night.

(For example, A Christmas Prince is a movie in the world of The Princess Switch and several other Netflix movies, but A Christmas Prince and The Princess Switch also appear to exist within the same universe and occasionally reference each other as real events. Anywho...)

There are also some movies that are perfectly fine to miss, since even on Netflix, not all holiday movies are created equal. But you also could watch them all and you wouldn't be mad about it. We certainly aren't!