Kaitlynn Carter Says Her New Boyfriend Is the "First Adult I've Ever Dated"

Weitere : Kaitlynn Carter Talks "Wake-Up Call" After Miley Breakup

Kaitlynn Carter is ready for another chance at love.

Back in 2019, The Hills: New Beginnings star faced her fair share of headlines after ending her relationship with Brody Jenner and then quickly moving on with Miley Cyrus. Ever since the pair called it quits in September 2019, fans have been wondering if Kaitlynn has been able to find someone special. As it turns out, she has some news to share.

While co-hosting the iHeartRadio podcast Scrubbin' In With Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad, Kaitlyn revealed to Becca Tilley that she is in fact dating someone new.

"I have a boyfriend and we've been dating since May and everything is going really well," she revealed. "A lot of friends will ask me, ‘How is everything going?' and all I can ever say is, 'It's going really well,' because it's like the most seamless, chill relationship."

"I've never had a relationship that was just easy and I don't want to put anybody else down, but I feel like he's the first adult I've ever dated," she continued. "He's more mature than me by far. His name is Kris and he's the founder and creative director of a company called Brock Collection. He's a fashion designer and I'd like to say he's the gayest straight man I know. He's so into fashion."