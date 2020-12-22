Jessica Alba Recalls Feeling the Need to "Have Muscle Failure" During Her Workouts

Weitere : Jessica Alba Reveals Life Changes as a Mom of Three

The coronavirus pandemic made everyone slow down, including Jessica Alba.

As the cover star of Women's Health's January/February 2021 issue, the actress, businesswoman and mom of three reflected on how the past year changed her approach to fitness—and really, everything.

"I always thought, I need to sweat out my weight in water, I need to have muscle failure, I need to feel like I just ran a marathon—that's how hard I needed to work out," she shared with the magazine. Now, however, "I've learned to mix it up," she said, "and not feel like a failure if I'm not, you know, killing myself."

That pedal-to-the-metal approach seemingly applied to Alba's overall pre-pandemic life. "I often would wake up in the middle of the night with that heart-beating-fast, drenched-in-sweat, three-in-the-morning panic. That was something I just accepted. I like to execute with excellence," the 39-year-old recalled. "I remember every small, dumb detail. It all stays in this brain, and it's really hard to shut off. I think that's common, especially for women. And it's just not okay."