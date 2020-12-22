Ariana GrandeKylie Jenner2020 Year in ReviewCeleb Gift GuideDie NeuestenVideos

Kylie Jenner Flaunts Her Curves and Red Hot Hair in the Ultimate '90s Tube Dress

Kylie Jenner's latest look is giving us serious '90s nostalgia. 

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Monday, Dec. 21 with two sultry snapshots, both of which showed her posing in the ultimate late '90s, early '00s fashion trend: a strapless, skin-tight tube dress. The sexy grey number was nearly floor length and featured a daring thigh-high split.

Still rocking her recently-debuted red hair, Kylie paired the retro staple with chunky platform heels and carefully selected accessories, including dangling hoop earrings, a statement cuff bracelet and most notably, vintage, oversized Dior sunglasses.

One look at the sassy photos might make it easy to assume that the 23-year-old cosmetics mogul was heading out for a special occasion, but that definitely wasn't the case.

In fact, according to Kylie herself, she wasn't heading out at all. Stormi Webster's mom simply captioned the post, "living room vibes."

And if that isn't a 2020 mood, we don't know what is. 

Just two weeks ago, Kylie took to social media to debut her new red hair. "Ariel who?" she wrote on Instagram on Dec. 7. Later, Kylie even asked her friends and followers to help name the new 'do.

This, of course, isn't the first time Kylie has dyed her hair. Over the years, she's rocked shades ranging from blonde to pink and everything in between.

Check out her new photos above.

