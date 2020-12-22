Watch Eddie Murphy Search for His Son in First Coming 2 America Trailer

After three decades, the king of Zamunda is coming back to America!
On Tuesday, Dec. 22, Amazon Prime Video released the official, star-studded trailer to Coming 2 America, a sequel to its 1988 predecessor.
Viewers can expect the ever-talented Eddie Murphy to reprise his role as Akeem, now King Akeem, along with Arsenio Hall, who is back as his trusted servant and best friend Semmi.
The two-minute trailer opens with the former king of Zamunda, James Earl Jones, informing King Akeem that he has a son back in America who is destined to be the heir to the throne one day. Thus, sending King Akeem and Semmi back to the United States—to the displeasure of Semmi who immediately shouts, "Oh hell no, Your Majesty!" As fans may recall, his character didn't exactly have the best time in the original film.
In pure Eddie fashion, the comedian will also play multiple roles from the original film along with a few new personalities in the mix.
Alongside Eddie, Arsenio and James, the cast features Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, KiKi Layne, Shari Headley (reprising her role as Lisa McDowell), Wesley Snipes, John Amos (reprising his role as Cleo McDowell), recording artist Teyana Taylor and many more.
Back in November, when the news of the sequel first dropped, The Nutty Professor star shared his happiness for the return of the original characters along with new names and faces.
"I couldn't be happier with how it turned out," the 59-year-old actor said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "A lot of people have this expectation, like people would say to me when they found out I was doing it, ‘Don't f--k that movie up.' So we've gone above and beyond what anybody would think. I'm really, really happy with it."
Coming 2 America will stream on Amazon Prime Video on March 5, 2021.