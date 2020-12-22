Meghan Markle Bundles Up for Rare Public Outing With Prince Harry in Beverly Hills

Weitere : Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Relationship Journey

Just days before ringing in their first Christmas as California residents, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were spotted out and about in Beverly Hills on Sunday, Dec. 20.

The Duchess and Duke of Sussex were bundled up in comfy winter attire while appearing to run errands around the city. At one point in the afternoon, they entered a large building that holds multiple businesses, including a popular medical spa.

Both donned black face masks, which matched Meghan's dark ensemble of black pants, a black top, sunglasses and a beanie worn with knee-high boots and a brown wool parka from J.Crew. Harry was casual in a grey tee, jeans, sneakers and ball cap.

They seem to have left their 19-month-old son Archie Harrison at home in their multimillion-dollar mansion in Montecito, Calif. As the royals' rep told E! News over the summer, "They have settled into the quiet privacy of their community since their arrival."