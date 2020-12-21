Ariana GrandeKylie Jenner2020 Year in ReviewCeleb Gift GuideDie NeuestenVideos

Matthew Koma's Anniversary Tribute to Hilary Duff Is What Dreams Are Made Of

While celebrating his one-year wedding anniversary to Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma praised his wife in a heartfelt Instagram post.

Nobody could have predicted a first year of marriage like this.

On Monday, Dec. 21, Matthew Koma took to Instagram and celebrated his one-year wedding anniversary to Hilary Duff. In his heartfelt post, the musician couldn't help but look back on the past 12 months that included a pregnancy, pandemic and plenty of love.

"One year ago today looked a whole lot different," he began on Instagram. "I can't imagine this last year without you to Clorox groceries and avoid the world with. When I asked you to be my wife, we had no idea our first year would look like this...They always say ‘the first year is the hardest,' but in our case it was for completely different reasons and I'm so in awe of your badassery."

Matthew continued, "How you're able to be the mom, individual, wife, spirit, and tie dye influencer you are, while making it look so easy is mind boggling and I don't know what I did right to deserve being on the receiving end of it."

Back on Dec. 21, 2019, Hilary and Matthew surprised fans when they tied the knot during an intimate ceremony in the backyard of their home. The newlyweds would later enjoy a staycation honeymoon.

While their anniversary plans remain private for now, the 33-year-old singer is giving thanks to his wife as they prepare to expand their family in 2021.

"Thank you for being the most steady, supportive, empathetic, loving, and passionate," Matthew wrote. "Thank you for the endless hours of indulging my obsession with deceased songwriters and pretending it interests you. Thank you for making me drink water and eat breakfast. You make me so much better. You make our family what it is. You're the only thing that makes me cry through the Prozac. I love you."

Celebrate this special day in their love story by looking back on their romance below.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly
Red Carpet Official

Back in January 2017, the pair confirmed their budding romance by posing on the red carpet together at Entertainment Weekly's pre-SAG Awards party at Chateau Marmont. 

Boggs / Splash News
A Brief Breakup

Shortly after their red carpet debut, a source confirmed to E! News the two had split in March 2017. According to the source, the breakup was triggered by their busy schedules. 

INSTARimages.com
Rekindling the Romance

By October 2017, they had rekindled their romance, evidenced by his appearance at her 30th birthday party. "Since Matt got back from tour, they've been seeing each other again," a source told E! News exclusively at the time. "Him being gone on tour was the main reason things didn't work out the first time around, so now that he's back, they picked up right where they left off." As she later revealed on The Talk in December 2017, it was actually the third time they were dating. "Timing is such a big deal… third time's a charm!" she told the co-hosts. 

Instagram
Baby on Board

In June 2018, the couple has sweet news to share: they had a baby girl on the way. "We made a baby girl!" Koma wrote on social media. "She will be as beautiful and sweet as her mother...@hilaryduff another incredible chapter begins."

Instagram
Mom & Dad

By the fall, they officially added a new member to the family: daughter Banks Violet Bair. "This little bit has fully stolen our hearts! She joined our world at home on Thursday afternoon and is absolute magic," the actress shared online in October 2018. 

Instagram / Hilary Duff
Yes!

Nearly two years after stepping out publicly for the first time, Koma asked the actress to marry him

Instagram
Just Married!

Duff and Koma said "I do" in Dec. 2019, surrounded by their loved ones! 

Instagram
12 Months Later

When celebrating his one year wedding anniversary to Hilary, Matthew wrote a thoughtful post on Instagram expressing his gratitude for all that she's done during the pandemic. "I'm so in awe of your badassery," he gushed in part. 

