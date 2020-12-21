Disney Channel Hunks: Where Are They Now?

Ariana GrandeKylie Jenner2020 Year in ReviewCeleb Gift GuideDie NeuestenVideos

Cole Sprouse, Dylan Sprouse, Zac Efron, The Suite Life Of Zack and Cody It'S A Laugh Productions/Walt Disney Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock

Ready to relive your childhood crush? 

Since we have Disney+ to satisfy our every Disney Channel-related whim, we thought it was a good time to look back at some of those hunks (who may or may not have been actual hunks at the time) who took over our screens and captivated hearts when we were kids, tweens, teens or even young adults.

These days, if you're anything like us, you might be wondering where some of those crushes are now. Do they have kids? Are they even still acting? Well, we did the heavy lifting (and Googling) for you and found all the answers you have about the guys who once graced your bedroom wall back in the day.

And while some you still get to see on TV on a weekly basis, others have retired from Hollywood. But regardless of where they are in life, we love them all equally.

So, without further ado, scroll down to take a little trip through memory lane! 

Walt Disney Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock; Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Cole and Dylan Sprouse, The Suite Life of Zack and Cody

Apologies to Cole and Dylan for putting them in one slide, but where would Zack be without Cody? The twins mostly took a break from acting to go to college between 2011 and 2017, but now they're both back in it and taking advantage of their new hunk status. Cole is on Riverdale and recently split from his costar Lili Reinhart. Meanwhile, Dylan is dating model Barbara Palvin and owns a meadery. 

Disney/Getty Images
Taran Killam, Stuck in the Suburbs

Taran played famous pop singer Jordan Cahill in the 2004 movie, and went on to be a Saturday Night Live cast member from 2010 to 2016. He also appeared on How I Met Your Mother with his then-girlfriend wife Cobie Smulders, who he married in 2012. They have two daughters, born in 2009 and 2015. 

Buena Vista Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock; Getty Images
Shia LaBeouf, Even Stevens

When Even Stevens wrapped in 2003, Shia went on to act in blockbusters such as Transformers and Disturbia. Most recently, he played his own father in Honey Boy, a story loosely based on his own life, and starred in The Peanut Butter Falcon.

In December, his ex girlfriend FKA twigs filed a sexual assault lawsuit against him. (In part of a statement to the New York Times, Shia said "although many of these allegations are not true. I am not in the position to defend any of my actions.") The singer speaking out inspired Sia to open up about her own experience with the actor. "I too have been hurt emotionally by Shia, a pathological liar, who conned me into an adulterous relationship claiming to be single," she tweeted. "Just know, if you love yourself - stay safe, stay away." He has yet to respond.

Disney Channel/Getty Images
Clayton Snyder, Lizzie McGuire

After playing Lizzie McGuire's crush from 2001 to 2004, he moved on to real estate and married longtime girlfriend Allegra Edwards in November 2020. These days, he still acts in the occasional movie or TV series, and was even set to play Ethan again in the Lizzie McGuire revival, if that ever happens...

Disney; Instagram
Adam Lamberg, Lizzie McGuire

Lizzie McGuire's best friend Gordo only acted in two projects after post Disney, with the last in 2008. He was set to reprise his role in the revival, but again, if it ever happens. Today, he works at the Irish Arts Center in NYC. 

Disney; Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock
Zac Efron, High School Musical

Zac Efron may always be Troy Bolton to many of us, but the HSM star went on to do quite a lot. He starred in 17 Again, Neighbors, Baywatch, The Greatest Showman, and even played Ted Bundy in a movie. He was most shot his Quibi reality series Killing Zac Efron. That is, before Quibi shut down.

Offscreen, he's dating Vanessa Valladares. Together in Australia, the two have been able to keep their romance relatively under wraps.

Disney, Amanda Edwards/Getty Images
Sam Horrigan, Brink

Sam played Val, leader of Team X-Bladz, in 1998's Brink. In the years since, he's made appearances on shows including Veronica Mars, One Tree HillModern Family, Desperate Housewives, CSI, and True Blood. Not too bad of a resume! He has two kids with estranged wife Betty

Dinsey, Alison Buck/WireImage
Riley Smith, Motocrossed

Since the 2001 movie, he's kept a steady stream of acting gigs, including Nancy DrewProven Innocent, Life Sentence, Frequency, Nashville, The Messengers, True Blood, 90210, Drive, Joan of Arcadia, 24 and maaaany more. He's also got a band called The Life of Riley...and is married to Ashli Robson. They have one young daughter and a dog. 

Dinsey, Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images
Robert Ri'chard, Alley Cats Strike

Robert Ri'chard followed up 2000's Alley Cats Strike with a long acting career, including stints on Cousin SkeeterVeronica Mars, Meet the Browns, The Vampire Diaries and Empire. Plus, he's made appearances on iZombie, CSI: NY, NCIS, and CSI: Miami. 

Disney; Rich Polk/Getty Images for Indochino
David Henrie, Wizards of Waverly Place

During his time on Wizards of Waverly Place, David Henrie was also playing the son on How I Met Your Mother. And while he hit pause on his acting career i 2016, he co-wrote, directed and starred in 2020's This Is The Year

He wed Maria Cahill in 2017, and their first daughter Pia was born in March 2019. They are currently expecting baby no. 2.

Dinsey
Chris Olivero, Double Teamed

Chris unfortunately hasn't acted since 2014. Before then, he played Declan on Kyle XY and also appeared in the DCOM Now You See It. He's married to actress Alexandra Picatto and together they have a young son.

Dinsey, Andy Kropa/Getty Images
Kyle Schmid, Alley Cats Strike

Kyle has since starred in Netflix's The I-Land, as well as Being Human, Lost Girl and a 2012 episode of Arrow. He's got a very cute dog named Cali who he loves to post about on Instagram

Dinsey/Instagram
Chez Starbuck, The Thirteenth Year

His acting career hasn't been too eventful since The Thirteenth Year. However, Chez now creates custom closets and shelving units and has two adorable kids with wife Whitney Ward.

Disney/Getty Images
Justin Timberlake, Model Behavior

Disney royalty JT was a cast member in The Mickey Mouse Club and channeled a male model in Model Behavior, acting as Jason Sharpe. In case you've been on a decades-long silent retreat or have been living on Mars, he's very much still a household name. He and wife Jessica Biel are parents to Silas, 5, and newborn son.

Dinsey/Twitter
Taylor Ball, Eddie's Million-Dollar Cookoff

Taylor Ball hasn't done much since Eddie's Million-Dollar Cookoff in 2003, sadly, only really acting in the show Still Standing from 2002 to 2006. He's kept an incredibly low profile, not even having obvious active social media accounts.

Disney/Getty Images
Ryan Merriman, Smart House & The Luck of the Irish

Ryan is still acting, recently appearing in A Christmas Movie Christmas on UPtv (which was delightful). He played Ian Thomas on Pretty Little Liars, and was in quite a few horror movies. He married Kristen McMullen in 2014 and still celebrates St. Patrick's Day every year, thankfully.

Dinsey
Brandon Baker, Johnny Tsunami

After playing Johnny Kapahala in 2007's Johnny Kapahala: Back on Board, he went on to star in 2013's The Formula, which would be his final gig. These days, he works for a company that organizes elopements.

Disney/Getty Images
Phillip Rhys, Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century

Superstar Proto Zoa is still acting to this day. He most recently was in CBS All Access' Tell Me a Story, and two episodes of Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists as Sophia Carson's dad. Plus, we'd be remiss not to mention his run on 24 in 2002 and 2003. 

Dinsey, Joe Scarnici/Getty Images
Gregory Smith, Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century

Post Zenon, he starred in Everwood from 2002 to 2006 and Rookie Blue from 2010 to 2015. But after 2015, he switched gears and starting director, particularly on CW shows such as Arrow, Riverdale, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl. Most recently, he added Katy Keene to that lengthy list. He married Taylor McKay in 2018. 

Disney; Brian To/Variety/Shutterstock
Erik von Detten, Brink

Erik Von Detten is practically a Disney prince himself, with roles in Brink and The Princess Diaries and voice roles in Toy Story, Recess, Tarzan, and more. In terms of acting, he's kept a low profile since. He and his wife Angela welcomed their first baby, a daughter named Claire, in May of 2019 and, in early December, announced baby no. 2 is on the way

Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock; Mark Hill/CBS
Lucas Till, Hannah Montana: The Movie

Best known for romancing Hannah Montana in the 2009 flick, he is now seen known as CBS' MacGyver. He's also been in two X-Men movies as Havok and played the boy next door in Taylor Swift's "You Belong With Me" video. 

