Kelly Clarkson Reflects on "Hard Year" as She Gives Tips on Avoiding Awkward Holiday Situations

Kelly Clarkson is giving her fans the ultimate Christmas present ahead of the holidays.
On a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the American Idol alum took on a few fan questions on how they can avoid some awkward (and hilarious) family situations.
"I do Christmas with my Dad's not-so-fun side of the family," the "Stronger" singer read. "This year I used quarantine as an excuse to go with my mom's side by telling my aunt we were staying home and then accidentally put her in a group chat about ‘going with the fun ones.' Am I going to hell?"
Kelly hysterically laughed, "No, but you are in so much trouble! Here's the thing: don't lie. Just own it. And then be like—look, maybe this is your opportunity to become the fun ones, you know? Just own it. You can't lie. In that situation you just gotta be like, ‘Sorry, it was a turd statement. I do stand by it, but yeah. Maybe let's do something to turn it around.' A family game maybe, I don't know. You dug that hole and now you're just sitting in it. Happens to the best of us."
The daytime talk-show host also gave her opinion on "homemade gifts or bought gifts."
"I'm worried that no one wants to be creative and make stuff anymore," Kelly read, to which she promptly replied, "Well then don't be friends with them. That's my thing. Like, whatever you're into, hang out with people who like that too."
The mother of two added, "I love making stuff, not only just because it's fun to create something, but also it's like therapeutic. You're just sitting there, like when I color with my kids. Yeah, I'm doing it because they love it and they asked me to do it, but also, it's like really soothing. Oddly."
She went to admit that she used to laugh at adults who used coloring books, but now the boasts on its benefits. "I used to think, 'What?' and I didn't get it. And now, I am one of them," Kelly revealed. "It's really therapeutic and this has been a hard year."
Kelly, who shares two kids—River Rose, 6, and Remington Alexander, 4,—with her estranged husband Brandon Blackstock, has spoken openly about her ongoing divorce. The 38-year-old, who filed documents to end her marriage in July, recently described divorce as the "worst thing ever."
Watch the video above for Kelly's holiday advice!