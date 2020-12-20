Elliot Page Thanks Fans for Their Support After Coming Out as Transgender

Weitere : Elliot Page Comes Out as Transgender

Elliot Page, formerly known as Ellen Page, returned to Instagram for the first time since coming out as transgender and thanked his fans for their support.

The Oscar-nominated Juno star, who currently appears on the Netflix series The Umbrella Academy, shared a selfie on Sunday, Dec. 20, less than three weeks after his announcement about his gender identity. In the photo, Page appears in glasses and a black hoodie.

"From the bottom of my heart, thank you," the star wrote. "Your love and support has been the greatest gift."

Page added, "Stay safe. Be there for each other. If you are able, support @transanta and @translifeline See you in 2021 Xoxo Elliot."

Several celebs expressed their support for Page after his new post. Jennifer Garner, who starred with him in Juno and also played the mother of a closeted gay teenage boy in the 2018 movie Love, Simon, commented, "Major, huge love to you, Elliot." Pose star Indya Moore wrote, "Love you sm!" Janelle Monáe, Laura Linney, Kate Mara, James Gunn and Shawn Ashmore also rallied behind Page.