All the Details on Ariana Grande's One-of-a-Kind Engagement Ring From Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande announced on Dec. 20 that she is engaged to real estate mogul Dalton Gomez.

Ariana Grande has a brand new fiancé...and a brand new rock! 

On Dec. 20, the "Positions" singer shared on her Instagram that she is engaged to luxury realtor Dalton Gomez, who she began dating earlier this year and confirmed her romance in May in the video for her and  Justin Bieber's song "Stuck With U."

"forever n then some," Ariana wrote in the caption of a slideshow that showed her getting cozy with Dalton, as well as photos of her new sparkler.

The unique piece of jewelry appears to be an "elongated 5 carat oval diamond, set at an angle and accented with a pearl," Andrew Brown, President of WP Diamonds, tells E! News of the ring. He adds, "Assuming a high color and clarity combination, a custom ring such as this would retail around $150,000 to $200,000."

Shannon Delaney-Ron, director of communications at JamesAllen.com, shares that the diamond and pearl appear to be set on a thin platinum band. She estimates the ring could "estimate around $200 to 300,000." 

7 Facts About Ariana Grande's Fiancé Dalton Gomez

While diamonds are the most common stone to include in an engagement ring, pearls are more unexpected. However, the "thank u, next" singer is not the only star to receive an engagement ring featuring a pearl.

Emma Stone, who recently wed Saturday Night Live director Dave McCary, debuted her pearl engagement ring in December 2019.

While Ariana's special ring is a symbol of Dalton's love, the Sweetener star, who will drop her new Netflix documentary excuse me, i love you on Dec. 21, had a different way of honoring her relationship with Dalton this year. Her latest album Positions is a flirty love letter to her new man. 

"Ariana's new album was definitely inspired by her current feelings and relationship," a source told E! in October. "She is in love and definitely wanted to express it on the new album. She wanted it to be very flirty and somewhat sexual. She's truly in a great place and is doing well."

 

