Bachelor Nation's Marquel Martin Is Engaged to Kari Kaisner

Marquel Martin didn't need a rose ceremony to lock it down with the love of his life. The Bachelor Nation alum just popped the question to longtime love Kari Kaisner, and she gave a resounding "Yes!"
The reality star proposed at the Las Vegas' Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa on Dec. 19. He shared photos of the special moment on Instagram, which included him and Kari spraying champagne and a cute cake featuring cartoons of the couple that read, "Will you accept this ring?"
Marquel appeared on Andi Dorfman's season of The Bachelorette and later on Bachelor in Paradise in 2014. Shortly after returning home from BiP, he met Kari, who was his neighbor at the time. Soon they started hanging out and, Marquel, the founder of the marketing agency Social Cookie, asked if Kari wanted to get into business with him.
"We were hanging out more and more, and I just loved every moment I got to spend with her. I told her about this new company I was starting, Social Cookie," Marquel told People. "And I asked her to be a part of it because she has experience in marketing and is such a hard working woman."
He told the outlet that he knew Kari was "the one" when she stepped up to support him and his family during a particularly difficult time, which included his heart condition diagnosis and his dad having amputation surgery.
"One minute I thought I was this hot young bachelor. And then the next I had suffered all these setbacks and lost all my confidence. But she pulled me out of my depression," he said. "She showed me love, she prayed with me, and lifted my spirits any way she could."
"No matter who you are or where you're from, 2020 has been tough on everyone. But it's also taught us the importance of health, family, and having love in your life," he added. "Kari embodies all those things for me, which is why I knew I needed to lock it down before the year ended."
While Marquel is beyond happy with Kari, it wasn't too long ago that the world thought he might be the one giving out roses as the lead on The Bachelor. However, Chris Soules got the job following Andi's season instead.
Marquel spoke out about the lack of diversity on The Bachelor in an essay titled "Why I'm Not the Next Bachelor." Following this year's Black Lives Matter protests, he resurfaced the essay to call out the franchise for not speaking out about racial inequality.
Exactly when Marquel and Kari will walk down the aisle is unclear, but if their wedding is as happy a celebration as their engagement, it will be a party not to miss.