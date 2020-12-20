Vanessa BryantMeghan MarkleKardashians2020 Year in ReviewCeleb Gift GuideDie NeuestenVideos

Gwen Stefani's Global Citizen Prize Awards Performance Will Take You Back to the '90s

Gwen Stefani, who just got engaged to longtime love Blake Shelton, performed her new song "Let Me Reintroduce Myself" at NBC's 2020 Global Citizen Prize Awards.

Gwen Stefani wants the world to know she's still "just a girl" from Orange County. 

The Voice mentor performed at NBC's 2020 Global Citizen Prize Awards on Dec. 19, where she debuted her new single "Let Me Reintroduce Myself." The song, which dropped on Dec. 7 and came with artwork that showed Gwen in her "Just a Girl" music video attire, is an ode to her nearly three-decade long music career, and a reminder to fans that she is still the same person.

"The simple recipe to get the best of me / Homegrown ingredients, that's what made you mess with me In the first place (place) / 'cause you know I'm like organic / And it tastes great / I already gave you bananas," the 51-year-old sang. "Go ahead and help yourself, me again in your ear / Binge on my music for days 'cause I've been here for years." 

For the special occasion, the former No Doubt frontwoman dressed in a sparkly silver and black outfit that featured a houndstooth print.

Gwen, who just got engaged to her longtime love Blake Shelton in October, dropped the holiday album You Make It Feel Like Christmas in 2017, and has not released a pop album since 2016's This Is What the Truth Feels Like. Clearly, though, she's missed coming out with bops, because "Let Me Reintroduce Myself" is the ideal song to make her triumphant return. 

The Global Citizen's Prize Awards highlights the world's most generous leaders who gave back this year. It featured performances by John Legend and Common, who paid tribute to the Black Lives Matter movement, and Tori Kelly and JoJo, who covered Aretha Franklin's "Natural Woman." 

Check out Gwen's performance above.

