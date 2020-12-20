Gwen Stefani's Global Citizen Prize Awards Performance Will Take You Back to the '90s

Weitere : Gwen Stefani Shares First Close Up of Engagement Ring

Gwen Stefani wants the world to know she's still "just a girl" from Orange County.

The Voice mentor performed at NBC's 2020 Global Citizen Prize Awards on Dec. 19, where she debuted her new single "Let Me Reintroduce Myself." The song, which dropped on Dec. 7 and came with artwork that showed Gwen in her "Just a Girl" music video attire, is an ode to her nearly three-decade long music career, and a reminder to fans that she is still the same person.

"The simple recipe to get the best of me / Homegrown ingredients, that's what made you mess with me In the first place (place) / 'cause you know I'm like organic / And it tastes great / I already gave you bananas," the 51-year-old sang. "Go ahead and help yourself, me again in your ear / Binge on my music for days 'cause I've been here for years."

For the special occasion, the former No Doubt frontwoman dressed in a sparkly silver and black outfit that featured a houndstooth print.