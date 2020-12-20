Vanessa BryantMeghan MarkleKardashians2020 Year in ReviewCeleb Gift GuideDie NeuestenVideos

Jesse Metcalfe Goes Instagram Official With Girlfriend Corin Jamie-Lee Clark

Desperate Housewives alum Jesse Metcalfe, who split from fiancée Cara Santana in January 2020, shared a picture of himself with new girlfriend Corin Jamie-Lee Clark on Instagram.

von Kaitlin Reilly Dez 20, 2020 00:30Tags
PaareJesse MetcalfePromis
Weitere: Jesse Metcalfe & Cara Santana Break Up Amid Cheating Rumors

Jesse Metcalfe is still going strong with his new honey, just in time for the holidays.

On Dec. 19, the Desperate Housewives alum took to Instagram to share a photo of himself and his new girlfriend Corin Jamie-Lee Clark.

The actor wrote in the caption, "Happy birthday, babe!" along with several heart emojis. 

Corin replied in the comments, "you're the best present." 

Too Hot to Handle star Francesca Farago gushed over the couple, calling them her "favourites" in the comments. Others joked that Corin looked a lot like Eva Longoria, who played Jesse's love interest on the hit ABC series. 

Jesse, 41, has been dating the 27-year-old since at least August. At the time, a source told E! News that Jesse couldn't "get enough" of the Vancouver-based model.

"Jesse has gotten serious with Corin very quickly," said the source. "He thinks she's amazing and they have been inseparable."

Even though the couple just started seeing each other in 2020, the insider added that they both "feel like they've been together forever" and that "he's crazy about her."

foto
They Dated? Surprising Star Couples

Jesse's relationship with Corin comes less than a year after his split from former fiancée Cara Santana

Jesse and Cara were together for 13 years, and got engaged in 2016. However, in January, the couple ended their relationship following rumors of infidelity on Jesse's part. 

Top Stories

1

Tiger Woods' Son Charlie Shows Off Golf Skills at Tournament With Dad

2

Khloe Kardashian Pokes Fun at Kourtney's Sexy Holiday Photos

3
EXKLUSIV

Danica McKellar Expertly Sums Up Why We Love Hallmark Christmas Movies

Instagram

The two were reportedly quarantining on the same property as late as April, with the John Tucker Must Die star staying in the guest house. In August, a source told E! that Jesse and Corin were self-isolating in Los Angeles and Vancouver together. 

Cara has since moved on as well. That same month, a separate source told E! she was seeing Jared Leto's brother and 30 Seconds to Mars drummer Shannon Leto

Top Stories

1

Tiger Woods' Son Charlie Shows Off Golf Skills at Tournament With Dad

2

Jesse Metcalfe Goes Instagram Official With His New Girlfriend

3

Khloe Kardashian Pokes Fun at Kourtney's Sexy Holiday Photos

4

These Secrets About Home Alone Will Leave You Thirsty for More

5

Why Tayshia Adams Is "Feeling Extra Grateful"