Liam Payne and Fiancée Maya Henry Make One Direction Fans' Christmas Wish Come True on Omegle

Weitere : Liam Payne and Maya Henry Are Engaged!

Christmas arrived early for a handful of One Direction fans who were treated to an unexpected holiday-themed performance from Liam Payne.

The 27-year-old star and fiancée Maya Henry, along with a couple friends, stunned Omegle users on Friday, Dec. 18 as they popped up on the video-chat platform to sing some Christmas classics.

"Did a Christmas carol on Omegle to spread Christmas cheer since we are in lockdown," Maya captioned a TikTok video of the group performing. The clip is below.

Among the tunes performed a cappella by Liam and Co. was "Naughty List," his flirty Christmas-themed duet with Dixie D'Amelio that dropped earlier this year.

The footage shows the group also belting out Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" and the Wham! favorite "Last Christmas," along with standards "Let It Snow" and "Jingle Bells."

As would be expected, the fans who were lucky enough to stumble upon the impromptu concerts appeared to be floored, with many of them covering their mouths with their hands in awe.