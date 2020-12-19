Just Reduced! Save 50% Off Everything in Coach's Sale Section

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Just in time for last minute holiday shopping, Coach is offering 50% off everything in its sale section. From bags, to wallets, to keychains and more, there are some great finds. Plus, get a free gift with your purchase of $350 or more all weekend by using the code WRAPUP.
So now, shop the highlights from the Coach 50% off all sale event below!
Charlie Bucket Bag
This polished pebble leather bag has the cutest turnlock closure and can be worn crossbody or over the shoulder. Shop it in other colorways too.
Tea Rose Mix Bag Charm With Snakeskin Detail
How pretty is this leather and snakeskin bag charm? We'd use it as a keychain.
Charlie Carryall
Enter: the perfect work bag. It's made of pebble leather and fits a laptop.
Accordion Zip Wallet With Wildflower Print
It doesn't get cuter than the wildflower print on this polished pebble leather zip-wallet.
Cassie Crossbody
This oxblood crossbody has a classic turnlock closure. It can also be carried by hand.
Multi Floral Bag Charm
This floral bouquet charm is fresh as a daisy.
Riley Chain Clutch
This classic bag was inspired by a Coach favorite from the 1970s. It can be worn as a clutch or crossbody.
Harmony Hobo In Colorblock
This hobo style comes in colorblocked leather and has three interior compartments.