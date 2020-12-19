A Beauty Innovator's 5 Ways to Make it Through The Holidays

We love these products, and we hope you do too. Just so you know, our parent company, NBCUniversal, has a financial relationship with Volition Beauty. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Are you battling holiday fatigue? Well, we have good news for you!

Beauty innovator Maryse Mizanin is here to share her holiday essentials that will give you a second wind to enjoy the rest of the holiday season. And if anyone knows how to multi-task during the holidays, it's Maryse! In addition to launching her Yaupon Tea Glow-Awakening moisturizer with Volition Beauty last month, the star of Miz & Mrs. is also a busy mom of 2, producer and actor.

From cookie candles and Apple AirPods to her caffeine-powered moisturizer, Maryse is sharing 5 ways to get through the busiest season of all.

Keep scrolling to check out Maryse's holiday must-haves!