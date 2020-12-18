Emilio Vitolo Sends Love to "Beautiful" Girlfriend Katie Holmes in Birthday Tribute

Weitere : Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx's Split: Everything We Know

And he cooks, too.

On Dec. 18, Katie Holmes' chef boyfriend Emilio Vitolo penned a sweet birthday message to the Dawson's Creek alum on Instagram in honor of her 42nd birthday. In the caption of a candid black and white photo of the couple looking all smiles, Emilio wrote, "The most amazing, kindest, beautiful person. Every time I see your face it makes me smile. Happy Birthday !!! I love you !!"

Katie included Emilio's post in her Instagram Story, which also included tributes from friends like Zac Posen and Jose Parla.

This is the most public Katie and Emilio, 33, the owner of the New York City celebrity hotspot Emilio's Balloto, have been about their romance since the two were initially spotted together in September. However, Emilio has shared his love for Katie before on social media. In November, he posted her cover of Vogue Australia on his Instagram Story along with the caption, "Yazzz baby."

Katie also supported her partner on social media, commenting with star emojis underneath a painting he shared to Instagram in October.