Charli and Dixie D'Amelio Are Getting a Reality Show and the Whole Family's Invited

The reigning family of social media is headed to Hulu.

On Friday, Dec. 18, the premium streaming service announced a new eight-episode docu-series following sisters Charli D'Amelio, 16, and Dixie D'Amelio, 19, as well as their parents.

Titled The D'Amelio Show, the series will chronicle the famous family as they navigate their sudden rise to fame, all while staying true to their values.

"We are excited to be joining the Hulu family with a unique behind the scenes look into our life," the family patriarch Marc D'Amelio said in a statement. "We've always been a very close family, but this experience has brought us even closer and we're really excited to share a glimpse of our lives with the world. Many people create impressions of us based off of short content, a few minutes or even seconds. But now, we're looking forward to sharing a side that you likely don't get to see on our social channels."

The new show is further proof that Hulu is expanding their slate of unscripted series.