Tom CruiseKardashians2020 Year in ReviewCeleb Gift GuideDie NeuestenVideos

Match Your Boyfriend in Kim Kardashian's New Unisex Skims Loungewear

There's no need to steal from your boyfriend's closet anymore.

von Carolin Lehmann Dez 18, 2020 17:15Tags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingShop With E!Shop Fashion
E-Comm: Skims Boyfriend Unisex loungwearSkims

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Forget mommy and me: The new Skims drop is all about matching your boyfriend. This loungewear by Kim Kardashian comes in men's standard and plus sizes for an oversize look for her, and a true-to-size feel for him. 

Shop these new Boyfriend Collection tanks, T-shirts and boxers with a unisex appeal below so you can stop stealing pieces from his closet already! It's a win-win, we'd say.

lesen
Skims Has the Coziest New Mommy and Me Loungewear

Boyfriend Tank

This rib tank with a high scoop neck comes in 11 different colors, as do all the pieces in this collection.

$36
Skims

Boyfriend Long Sleeve T-Shirt

This basic long-sleeve T can be worn to sleep or while lounging. 

$48
Skims

Top Stories

1

Meghan Markle Settles Legal Claim Over "Invasive" Photos of Son Archie

2
EXKLUSIV

What Teddi Mellencamp Doesn't Miss About RHOBH

3

Victoria Beckham’s Family Christmas Card Goes Awry in Relatable Moment

Boyfriend T-Shirt

You'll get so much wear out of this simple T.

$42
Skims

Boyfriend Boxer

These stretch jersey boxers have a Skims logo on the elastic and a faux front fly. We're exclusively sleeping in them from here on out.

$26
Skims

Up next, the best moisturizers for dry winter skin.

Top Stories

1

Meghan Markle Settles Legal Claim Over "Invasive" Photos of Son Archie

2
EXKLUSIV

What Teddi Mellencamp Doesn't Miss About RHOBH

3

Victoria Beckham’s Family Christmas Card Goes Awry in Relatable Moment

4

Austen Kroll Weighs In on Those Kristin Cavallari Romance Rumors

5

Match Your Boyfriend in Kim Kardashian's New Unisex Skims Loungewear