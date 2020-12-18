See Gigi Hadid Take Baby Girl Out for a Wintry Walk to Enjoy "Her First Snow"

Weitere : Taylor Swift May Have Revealed Gigi Hadid's Baby's Name on "Evermore"

Gigi Hadid is getting her daughter accustomed to chilly weather at an early age.

The star posted a heartwarming photo to Instagram on Thursday, Dec. 17 that shows her pushing her newborn in a stroller on the snow-covered streets of New York City. Manhattan was hit with a serious snowstorm on Thursday morning that dropped 10 inches of the white stuff, and there is nary a car to be seen in the photo taken by the proud 25-year-old mom.

"her first snow," Gigi captioned the shot that is below, adding heart and Statue of Liberty emojis.

As to be expected, there were plenty of comments celebrating the magical scene. "Omg this moment," wrote Gigi's half-sister Alana Hadid.

"I love this so so so so much," gushed actress Ruby Rose.

Gigi and boyfriend Zayn Malik announced in September that they had welcomed a daughter, although they have yet to announce her name. The pair have been quite careful to not share much about the little one, and the snow pic unsurprisingly does not show the baby's face.