Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 Got Dark in Their Midseason Finales

Don't you just love that uneasy feeling you get in the pit of your stomach when Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 end with multiple faves in serious danger?

Just kidding, it's actually horrible, especially when we know neither show is coming back until March. March! That's more than three months away!

Everything on both shows is currently in a state of distress. People are very sick, people have been arrested, people are chasing after human traffickers, and we've got to wait until March to find out what happens. Sure, you could argue that March is alarmingly close considering that it's the one year anniversary of the pandemic hitting the U.S., but it's alarmingly far away when you consider having to wait until then for your favorite TV shows to come back.

Anyway, we've got a couple of upsetting cliffhangers to talk about after tonight's crossover midseason finale, so strap yourselves in.