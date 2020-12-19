Relive Three Decades of Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Cards

The holidays are a big deal for the Kardashian-Jenner family.
For starters, there's the annual Christmas Eve party—formerly known as "Krismas" before Kris Jenner relinquished her hosting duties and passed the torch to her daughters, beginning with Kim Kardashian in 2018—which always brings the biggest stars together for an over-the-top celebration. Last year, there was even a real-life Elf on the Shelf!
The lavish decor isn't reserved for the yearly bash, either. At the beginning of December, everyone from Kourtney Kardashian to Kylie Jenner always transforms their home into a literal winter wonderland. To understand how just seriously they take their decorating, look no further than the season 14 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in which Kim refused to divulge the details of her decor plans.
As the KKW Beauty mogul put it, "I have warned everyone that I will come for them if they even dare try to copy anything that I'm doing this holiday season."
Another festive tradition that's no laughing matter for the famous family? The annual Kardashian Christmas card.
You've almost certainly seen one of the professionally photographed Christmas cards before, whether it was the 2017 version that was teased through a 25 days of Christmas reveal or the iconic 2010 iteration which featured the first Kardashian grandchild, Mason Disick.
In honor of the holiday season, we've gathered these Kardashian Christmas cards and tons of others, dating all the way back to the 1980s. You'll be able to see how Kylie and Kendall Jenner grew up over the years, how many members the Kardashian-Jenner family has added and so much more.
Keep scrolling to look back at three decades of Kardashian Christmas cards. Then, make sure you're caught up with Keeping Up With the Kardashians, now streaming on Peacock.
