Best Moisturizers for Dry Winter Skin

The worst thing you can do for dry winter skin is nothing at all, and the best thing is to invest in a good moisturizer. But quality matters. You can't just pick up any old formula and hope it does the trick. Depending on what skin type you have and personal preferences (do you like it lightweight or a thick balm?), select carefully.
From fan favorite brands Tatcha, Glow Recipe and Jurlique to luxe lines Shani Darden, Dr. Strum and Saint Jane Beauty, we've tried 'em all, and there are a lot of winners out there.
For the dry skin saviors we swear by, keep scrolling!
Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Gel
This cult-favorite moisturizer delivers eight hours of oil-free hydration.
PerriconeMD Rejuvenating Moisturizer
This deeply hydrating, fast-absorbing, skin firming moisturizer delivers the optimal nourishment to strengthen and replenish your skin's moisture barrier for plumper skin.
iS Clinical Hydra-Cool Serum
This tiny hydration station is packed full of powerful and healing vitamins to quench your skin's thirst.
Fresh Rose Deep Hydration Moisturizer
This advanced gel-cream delivers intense 24-hour hydration powered by a combo of hyaluronic acid and time-release hydro-patches for petal-soft skin.
Dr. Barbara Strum Face Cream
This soothing anti-aging moisturizer promotes skin regeneration and is infused with the power ingredient purslane to keep skin hydrated and radiant for 24 hours.
Beuti Skincare Beauty Sleep Elixir
Ever wonder what Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's secret to glowing skin is? It's this beauty sleep elixir which provides skin with a super boost of omegas 3, 5, 6, 7 and 9, plus vitamins and minerals.
Drunk Elephant Protini Polypeptide Moisturizer
A protein moisturizer that combines an unprecedented array and concentration of actives for improvement in the appearance of skin's tone, texture and firmness? Yes, please.
Saint Jane Beauty Luxury Beauty Serum
Want to be in on the know about Naomi Watts' nighttime must-have? Why, it's this luxury beauty serum! This luxuriously hydrating serum that infuses organic botanicals with hemp oil will keep your skin oh-so-glowing.
Jurlique Moisture Replenishing Day Cream
This rich cream deeply hydrates and restores suppleness to the skin for a dewy glow.
Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Pink Juice Moisturizer
Want your skin to feel refreshed and hydrated while smelling good too? Glow Recipe's Watermelon Glow Pink Juice Moisturizer is both functional and fruity.
Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream
If the packaging doesn't get you alone, then the rich cream that feeds skin with plumping hydration and antioxidant-packed Japanese purple rice for a dewy, healthy glow sure will! This cream is ideal for dry skin, but can be used on normal skin for those who prefer a richer texture too.
Shani Darden Daily Oil-Free Moisturizer
Ever wondered how Shay Mitchell and Jessica Alba keep their skin glowing and picture perfect? Considered the secret behind Hollywood's most flawless faces, esthetician Shani Darden is to thank with this oil-free moisturizer.
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Vitamin C+ Collagen Deep Cream
This non-greasy cream features 3-O vitamin C technology that corrects the appearance of dark spots and wrinkles.
Cetaphil Moisturizing Cream
If you're looking for a whole lot of bang for your buck, pick up a pot of Cetaphil. It won't irritate sensitive skin, and can be used on your entire body, including your face.
FarmHouse Fresh Three Milk Ageless Sleep Cream
This is FarmHouse Fresh's No.1 bestselling face cream. It's a retinol cream that won't cause redness and irritation.
Skinfix Barrier+ Triple Lipid-Peptide Face Cream
This bestseller at Sephora includes unique ingredients like seaweed hyaluronate and lily root to optimize hydration.
Youth To The People Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Mask with Vitamin C
This overnight mask utilizes vitamin C, antioxidant-rich superberries, squalane and hyaluronic acid to plump skin.
Kiehl's Since 1851 Ultra Facial Cream
This bestselling lightweight face cream promises to hydrate for up to 24 hours. It's super convenient because it can be used as both a day and night cream.
Belif The True Cream Aqua Bomb
This lightweight gel-cream is never heavy or greasy.
La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizer
This cult-classic splurge moisturizer goes to town on redness and fine lines and wrinkles.
Yaupon Tea Glow-Awakening Moisturizer
WWE star Maryse Mizanin co-created this new moisturizer which utilizes caffeinated yaupon tea for glowy skin.
—Originally published March 10, 2019, at 3:00 a.m. PT