Best Moisturizers for Dry Winter Skin

Hello supple, hydrated skin.

von Taylor Stephan, Jake Thompson, Carolin Lehmann Dez 18, 2020 11:00Tags
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The worst thing you can do for dry winter skin is nothing at all, and the best thing is to invest in a good moisturizer. But quality matters. You can't just pick up any old formula and hope it does the trick. Depending on what skin type you have and personal preferences (do you like it lightweight or a thick balm?), select carefully.

From fan favorite brands Tatcha, Glow Recipe and Jurlique to luxe lines Shani Darden, Dr. Strum and Saint Jane Beauty, we've tried 'em all, and there are a lot of winners out there.

For the dry skin saviors we swear by, keep scrolling!

lesen
Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Gel

This cult-favorite moisturizer delivers eight hours of oil-free hydration. 

$29
Clinique
$29
Ulta Beauty

PerriconeMD Rejuvenating Moisturizer

This deeply hydrating, fast-absorbing, skin firming moisturizer delivers the optimal nourishment to strengthen and replenish your skin's moisture barrier for plumper skin. 

$98
Perricone MD
$98
$59
Sephora

iS Clinical Hydra-Cool Serum

This tiny hydration station is packed full of powerful and healing vitamins to quench your skin's thirst.

$94
Dermstore

Fresh Rose Deep Hydration Moisturizer

This advanced gel-cream delivers intense 24-hour hydration powered by a combo of hyaluronic acid and time-release hydro-patches for petal-soft skin.

$42
Fresh
$42
Sephora

Dr. Barbara Strum Face Cream

This soothing anti-aging moisturizer promotes skin regeneration and is infused with the power ingredient purslane to keep skin hydrated and radiant for 24 hours.

$215
Neiman Marcus
$215
Sephora

Beuti Skincare Beauty Sleep Elixir

Ever wonder what Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's secret to glowing skin is? It's this beauty sleep elixir which provides skin with a super boost of omegas 3, 5, 6, 7 and 9, plus vitamins and minerals.

$70
Verishop
$70
Credo

Drunk Elephant Protini Polypeptide Moisturizer

A protein moisturizer that combines an unprecedented array and concentration of actives for improvement in the appearance of skin's tone, texture and firmness? Yes, please.

$68
Amazon
$68
Sephora

Saint Jane Beauty Luxury Beauty Serum

Want to be in on the know about Naomi Watts' nighttime must-have? Why, it's this luxury beauty serum! This luxuriously hydrating serum that infuses organic botanicals with hemp oil will keep your skin oh-so-glowing.

$125
Credo

Jurlique Moisture Replenishing Day Cream

This rich cream deeply hydrates and restores suppleness to the skin for a dewy glow. 

$100
Jurlique

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Pink Juice Moisturizer

Want your skin to feel refreshed and hydrated while smelling good too? Glow Recipe's Watermelon Glow Pink Juice Moisturizer is both functional and fruity.

$39
Glow Recipe
$39
Sephora

Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream

If the packaging doesn't get you alone, then the rich cream that feeds skin with plumping hydration and antioxidant-packed Japanese purple rice for a dewy, healthy glow sure will! This cream is ideal for dry skin, but can be used on normal skin for those who prefer a richer texture too.

$68
Tatcha
$68
Sephora

Shani Darden Daily Oil-Free Moisturizer

Ever wondered how Shay Mitchell and Jessica Alba keep their skin glowing and picture perfect? Considered the secret behind Hollywood's most flawless faces, esthetician Shani Darden is to thank with this oil-free moisturizer. 

$48
Net-A-Porter

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Vitamin C+ Collagen Deep Cream

This non-greasy cream features 3-O vitamin C technology that corrects the appearance of dark spots and wrinkles.

$72
Sephora

Cetaphil Moisturizing Cream

If you're looking for a whole lot of bang for your buck, pick up a pot of Cetaphil. It won't irritate sensitive skin, and can be used on your entire body, including your face.

$11
Walmart

FarmHouse Fresh Three Milk Ageless Sleep Cream

This is FarmHouse Fresh's No.1 bestselling face cream. It's a retinol cream that won't cause redness and irritation.

$45
Amazon

Skinfix Barrier+ Triple Lipid-Peptide Face Cream

This bestseller at Sephora includes unique ingredients like seaweed hyaluronate and lily root to optimize hydration. 

$50
Sephora

Youth To The People Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Mask with Vitamin C

This overnight mask utilizes vitamin C, antioxidant-rich superberries, squalane and hyaluronic acid to plump skin.

$48
Sephora

Kiehl's Since 1851 Ultra Facial Cream

This bestselling lightweight face cream promises to hydrate for up to 24 hours. It's super convenient because it can be used as both a day and night cream. 

$32
Sephora

Belif The True Cream Aqua Bomb

This lightweight gel-cream is never heavy or greasy.

$38
Sephora

La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizer

This cult-classic splurge moisturizer goes to town on redness and fine lines and wrinkles.

$190
Sephora

Yaupon Tea Glow-Awakening Moisturizer

WWE star Maryse Mizanin co-created this new moisturizer which utilizes caffeinated yaupon tea for glowy skin. 

$39
Volition

—Originally published March 10, 2019, at 3:00 a.m. PT

