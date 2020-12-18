Monique Samuels Accuses RHOP Co-Stars of Spreading Cheating "Lies" in Explosive Reunion Preview

The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion drama is getting even juicier.
E! News has an exclusive sneak peek at part two of the RHOP reunion airing this Sunday and Monique Samuels is on the defensive.
The preview begins with host Andy Cohen bringing up allegations about Monique and her personal trainer that were touched on earlier this season.
"You revealed on Watch What Happens Live! your belief that the trainer rumor was one piece of a plot carried into the show by Gizelle," Cohen says. "The full rumor being that, not only did you have an affair with your trainer, but that you also got pregnant and that baby wasn't Chris'."
"Yes, this was a two-year ordeal with an ex-friend of mine. Gigi, who was a part of this show season two, she was filming with me," Monique explains. "She started going around to different cast trying to spread these lies about me to try to get on the show."
Monique adds that former RHOP star Charrisse Jordan "was the in to getting all of this information to different cast members."
"I was alerted by Karen that there was some dinner that happened after your baby shower in L.A. and there was this whole plot about wanting to bring this story on the show," Monique claims.
When Karen Huger accuses Gizelle Bryant of wanting to bring the cheating allegations on the show, Gizelle laughs, "Of course it's my fault! Of course."
"Candiace, you called me and you were upset," Karen claims. "You said that they were discussing this. They are coming after the paternity of Monique's baby."
"We've been knowing about Gigi spilling your business for forever," Gizelle says.
"It's not spilling my business, it's called telling lies," Monique interjects.
"If it was lies you wouldn't be running from it," Candiace Dillard smirks.
Gizelle explains, "Were we together after your shower? Absolutely. Did we talk about this? Yes and joked and laughed about it. We've been knowing this for years!"
"Nobody wants to hear the B.S. coming out of your mouth," Monique tells her cast mates.
