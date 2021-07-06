Awkward Exes, Runny Noses and Tuna Sandwiches: Here's What Happens When Onscreen Kisses Go Really Wrong

Sometimes bad kisses happen to good people.
You've got to worry about tongue placement and dry lips and the lingering effects of a poorly chosen lunch. Put simply, sometimes the magic doesn't happen with each press of the lips.
And that ineffable chemistry can be even harder to find on a film set with a myriad other factors at play—ranging from, say, a poorly timed cold to an unfortunate craft services menu to the fact that your make-out partner might just be your former partner partner, a not infrequent occurrence in Hollywood where stars tend to date coworkers with some regularity.
Which might explain why for every person that marvels about how lucky they are to make a living getting up close and personal with their attractive costars, there's a dozen or so more who grouse about how uncomfortable the whole set-up is, how wildly different it feels from how it may appear onscreen.
Take it from Kate Hudson, the rom-com queen tending to know a bit about creating movie make-out magic.
Her love stories in films like How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days and Bride Wars are the stuff of our fanfic dreams and yet, she confessed to Gwyneth Paltrow on her Goop podcast, "Honestly, I feel like I kind of haven't had the best kissers, I feel like I should have had better ones."
Even Matthew McConaughey, the Benjamin Barry to her Andie Anderson, didn't pass muster.
"Every time I kiss McConaughey, I mean, it's like there's just something happening and there's like snot or wind," she explained. "Like when we were kissing, like in the end of Fool's Gold, we're, like, in the ocean, we had the plane crash, he just had snot all over his face."
Alright, alright, alright—we get it.
"It's like, 'OK, here's the scene: You're in the middle of the ocean," McConaughey explained, giving his side to Yahoo! Entertainment. "You go under the water, so on 'Action,' go into the water and then come up out of the water like you're gasping for air. You're glad to be alive! Then you look at each other and you swim to each other and go into an embrace.'"
So, yeah, he wasn't his best self: "There's a lot of salt water and snot and all kinds of stuff that are in between all those," he continued, "and so you're doing that and you're like, 'OK, I think that worked, but did that look any good?'"
He's confident that their best smooching days are still ahead of them—"There's still time"—but some make-out situations are simply beyond repair. Enjoy these tales of love scenes gone wrong and take a little solace in knowing that even beautiful people don't always create beautiful memories.
This story was originally published on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at 12 a.m. PT.