Watch Justin Timberlake Return to Acting Alongside Alisha Wainwright in Palmer Trailer

Justin Timberlake can't stop the feeling he has about his new movie Palmer.

The 39-year-old singer shared the trailer for the upcoming film on Thursday, Dec. 17. "First look at #PALMER directed by Fisher Stevens (script by Cheryl Guerriero)," he tweeted. "This story is really important to me and I'm proud to be part of it. Coming to @AppleTV JAN 29."

In the movie, Timberlake plays Eddie Palmer, a former high school football player who returns home after spending 12 years in prison. He begins looking after a boy named Sam, who was abandoned by his mother and faces bullying from his peers. As Eddie forms a bond and family with Sam, he discovers a new sense of purpose. However, his past and judgment from people in the town threaten to ruin it all.

The movie also features Ryder Allen, Juno Temple, June Squibb and Alisha Wainwright. Timberlake and Wainwright made headlines last year after the Grammy winner was photographed holding hands with the actress and she was pictured with her hand on his knee.