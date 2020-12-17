Soccer Star Abby Wambach and Wife Glennon Doyle Reveal How Taylor Swift Inspired Their Daughter Tish

Abby Wambach and Glennon Doyle are sharing the gorgeous story of how Taylor Swift inspired their daughter Tish.

The 44-year-old author detailed the whole experience in an Instagram post on Wednesday, Dec. 16. As Glennon told her followers, she "always knew Tish was an artist"—even if the teen didn't always know it herself. A few years ago, she noticed her daughter was quietly listening to Taylor's music every night before going to sleep.

"Soon after, I noticed she wasn't quiet anymore," Glennon recalled. "She was singing along."

After a while, Tish started playing with Abby's guitar. "Just a few chords at first," Glennon noted. "Trying this and that. Trying to find Taylor in that guitar."

She remained determined and continued to practice every day. "Soon, each night, I'd find her sitting on the edge of her bed, sheets of music spread out in front of her, hair pulled off her face, guitar in her lap," Glennon added. "Playing Taylor to herself. Trying to teach herself."