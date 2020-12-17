Casting Secrets, Surprising Rules & Travel Trouble: The Amazing Race Facts That Might Surprise You

"The world is waiting for you. Good luck. Travel safe. Go!"

The Amazing Race's 32nd season concludes tonight, Dec. 16. The race featured former NFL pros DeAngelo Williams and Gary Barnidge, Olympic hurdlers Kellie Brinkley and LaVonne Idlette, plus a father-son duo, several pairs of siblings and a gay couple.

The 11 teams kicked off the competition at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles and continued participating in mental and physical challenges in Trinidad and Tobago, France, Germany, Kazakhstan, Brazil and more.

After 19 years, 32 seasons and a record 10 Emmy wins for Outstanding Reality TV Competition Series, this race is still amazing, with almost unparalleled scheduling, filming issues and ambition, having filmed in over 89 countries with a crew of over 70 people on the ground.

Over the years, series co-creators and spouses Elise Doganieri and Bertram van Munster and fan-favorite host Phil Keoghan have revealed some behind-the-scenes tidbits about show, including the unexpected travel issues competitors face, just how many people work on TAR, and how Keoghan almost ended up hosting another iconic reality TV competition series: