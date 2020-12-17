Britney Spears Gets a Major Haircut and Declares “Out With the Old, In With the New”

Weitere : Happy Birthday, Britney Spears: E! News Rewind

Oops! She did it again. Britney Spears has debuted another hair transformation, this time amidst her legal battle with her dad over her estate.

The pop star—who famously "shook the world" when she went bald in 2007—shared a selfie of her new cropped blonde hair on Instagram on Wednesday, Dec. 16. She wrote, "Cut my hair !!!! You know what they say .... out with the old .... in with the new !!!!! Now let us pray."

It's unclear if her prayers have anything to do with the fight over her conservatorship or her feelings on this toxic year ending soon. One thing is obvious: The 39-year-old was feelin' herself, as she showed off the 'do in two more sunny selfies.

Just yesterday, her father Jamie Spears spoke out about his falling out with his daughter. He has managed her estate since her public breakdown more than a decade ago, but in August, Britney came out and said she was "strongly opposed" to having him maintain the conservatorship role.