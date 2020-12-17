Nikki Bella Reveals Heartbreaking News to Brie Bella About Their Delivery Plan

Nikki Bella is the bearer of bad news on tonight's all-new Total Bellas.
In this sneak peek clip, the 37-year-old reality TV star is mid-conversation with her twin Brie Bella, trying to work up the courage to reveal that giving birth in Arizona is no longer an option for her and her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev.
Why? Their California-based health insurance. "I'm totally nervous to tell Brie that I have to go back to L.A. to have the baby," Nikki explains in a confessional. "But, for me, like, I have to think about our family. I have to think about our future. The responsible thing to do is to go where my insurance is, to go where I'm covered because when it comes to labor, you don't know what your body is gonna do."
Back in the car, the mom-to-be eventually breaks the news.
"I got the call from my business manager who had the final call with our insurance company," Nikki tells Brie. "And, huge 'no.' They won't cover me here. Not even a dime. Nothing."
Brie doesn't seem to fully process what her sister's telling her, especially because of the insurance optics. But as Nikki points out, "You can't state something is an emergency when it's planned months out."
She continues to explain the rationale for her and Artem's decision, noting that while they've always had "our hearts set on having the baby here," she can no longer have the "Okay, I'm gonna make this work," mindset.
"I have to think of my family. Like, as of now, dancing jobs are not opening up," Nikki adds. "Anything that Artem could go do, that's not available right now for work."
Brie ultimately says she understands, she's just "really sad."
"You guys have been my support this whole time, 'cause Bryan [Danielson]'s gone so much," she tells Nikki. "During this scary time, like, you and Artem have been there for me every day. And I'm sad to lose that. And Bird. I don't even know what Bird's gonna do."
Nikki responds that she's just as upset, especially since this means she has to head back to L.A. "in a few days."
This part, however, throws Brie. "Three days?!" she asks, and unfortunately, the sneak peek ends there.
