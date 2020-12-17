Chrisley Knows Best Preview: Nanny Faye's Hiking Trip With Savannah & Chase Does Not Go Well

Nature's not for everyone, including Chase Chrisley and Nanny Faye.
However, despite the pair's aversion to all things outdoors, they're joining Savannah Chrisley for a hike on tonight's all-new episode of USA's Chrisley Knows Best, and E! has an exclusive sneak peek of what's to come.
The preview, which you can watch in the below clip, begins with Chase and his grandma—a.k.a. Todd Chrisley's mom—meeting Savannah in the woods. Nanny Faye's come prepared with what seems to be the proper headwear, but that's about the only precaution she or Chase got right. In fact, they even loaded up on donuts beforehand!
"They were so good!" Nanny Faye tells her granddaughter. "We started out with getting you one but we ate it."
Savannah issues a sarcastic response, and from there, the trio takes off into the woods.
But at the same time, she and Chase are also going at it in a confessional. "I know you think I'm boring but just wait, this hike that I have planned for us is so fun," the 23-year-old reality star says, urging her brother to "be more like outdoor people" after he describes himself and Nanny Faye as "indoor people."
"So let me get this straight, you want us to change who we are to accommodate you?" Chase fires back. "Strike one."
Meanwhile, in the woods, Chase is expressing his regret for eating three bear claws, and Nanny Faye is aggressively poking plants and bushes with a large stick "looking for snakes."
"Nanny, what do you think, you with a stick's gonna stop it?" Chase asks.
Her response? "Oh yes I will!"
At this point, the three press pause on their hike. "I really don't know if I really like being out here in the woods with all these rattlers," Nanny Faye says.
Despite Savannah's best efforts to convince her grandma there aren't any rattlesnakes, she's still not having it—especially after Chase whips his phone out and claims that there are indeed rattlesnakes in the woods they're hiking in.
"Savannah, this is not really what I want to do in life," Nanny Faye says, prompting Chase to agree, adding, "This sucks. This sucks so damn bad.
So while Savannah takes off further into the woods, Chase and Nanny Faye make a run for it!
Watch the complete sneak peek in the above clip.
Chrisley Knows Best airs tonight, Thursday, Dec. 17 at 10 p.m. on USA and will return with new episodes on Thursday, Jan. 21.
Binge Chrisley Knows Best any time on Peacock.
(E!, Peacock and USA are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)