Anna Kournikova Shares Adorable New Photos of Twins Lucy and Nicholas to Celebrate 3rd Birthday

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova are parents of 3-year-olds!
The couple's twins are out of the terrible twos, as Anna marked Lucy and Nicholas' 3rd birthday on Instagram on Wednesday, Dec. 16, by sharing new photos of each child and their winning smiles.
In his birthday portrait, Nicholas wore a blue baseball cap (backwards) with a matching blue polo shirt, while cheesin' at the camera. Lucy smiled as she donned a blue floral top outside, with toys in the yard near their tennis court.
It was a special birthday, considering it's the twins' first as a big brother and sister. Enrique and Anna just welcomed their third little one in January, a daughter named Mary.
The 45-year-old dad posted the first photo of him, in medical scrubs, holding the new baby and wrote, "My Sunshine 01.30.2020."
Typically, the Grammy winner and tennis player are very private about their romance and their charming family, which also includes chocolate lab Jack and German Shepherd Max, of course.
Enrique recently spoke with E! News about how fatherhood has affected his music and creativity. "Obviously you write and you think about them many times, but I don't think my music has changed so much since the birth of my children," the "El Perdedor" singer said two months after Mary's arrival.
Chatting with ITV in 2018, he was on a high after welcoming the adorable twins, calling his dad experience "one of the best feelings in the world."
Did his behavior change at all once they were born? "I drive slower. I think about stupid things a few more times before doing them," the musician teased, adding that he hopes "to be a cool, easy-going dad."
He also admitted his sex life with the athlete has improved after they brought their twins into the world.
"It's incredible to watch her be such a great mother," the heartthrob told The Sun two years ago. "It's incredible to watch a mom do what she does, when a mother's instinct kicks in."
The partners met while filming his "Escape" video in 2001.
Enrique will next embark on his tour with Ricky Martin in 2021. He wrote on Instagram in July, "It has been way too long and I could not be more thrilled to be getting back on the road and seeing all of you."