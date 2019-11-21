Jersey Shore's Angelina Pivarnick Marries Chris Larangeira

Wedding bells are ringing for Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira!

The duo of more than two years tied the knot on Wednesday, Nov. 20 in New Jersey, E! News has learned.

In photos obtained by ET, Angelina looks every bit the blushing bride in a strapless, white lace gown and dramatic tiara. Bridesmaids included Jersey Shore co-stars Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Deena Cortese, who all wore matching light pink dresses. Other guests in attendance included Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, DJ Pauly D and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino. According to a source, both Ronnie—he and Jen Harley have broken up for good—and JWoww—she recently reunited with ex Zack Carpinello following their split—attended the affair solo.

"The food was great! They served steak, chicken and branzino among other things," the insider told E! News. "There was a surprise performance by the cast and the girls made a speech."