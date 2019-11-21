Jersey Shore's Angelina Pivarnick Marries Chris Larangeira

Wedding bells are ringing for Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira!
The duo of more than two years tied the knot on Wednesday, Nov. 20 in New Jersey, E! News has learned.
In photos obtained by ET, Angelina looks every bit the blushing bride in a strapless, white lace gown and dramatic tiara. Bridesmaids included Jersey Shore co-stars Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Deena Cortese, who all wore matching light pink dresses. Other guests in attendance included Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, DJ Pauly D and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino. According to a source, both Ronnie—he and Jen Harley have broken up for good—and JWoww—she recently reunited with ex Zack Carpinello following their split—attended the affair solo.
"The food was great! They served steak, chicken and branzino among other things," the insider told E! News. "There was a surprise performance by the cast and the girls made a speech."
The newlyweds got engaged in January of last year and were childhood pals before they started dating. Angelina opened up to E! News about walking down the aisle back in March. "Chris and I have been so busy with our new house and planning our wedding," she confessed. "I am so excited for our wedding to finally happen."
And, in early October, the reality star celebrated becoming the new Mrs. Larangeira with a lavish bridal shower at 2OAK Productions. In videos she captured and reposted to her Instagram Stories, Pivarnick's bridal shower proved to be quite the Insta-worthy event. She treated her attendees to an extravagant celebration filled with sweet treats, flowers and glam.
Angelina was feeling extra blessed following her bridal shower and shared a special thank you to everyone who helped make it happen.
"I felt the love in the room. Thank you to everyone that came to share this special day with me. I love you all and I can't wait for the wedding #bridalshower #love #thankful Thank you @booth_babe @tapsnap1165 for capturing these beautiful photos on my special day. @g_g_fauxfinish_designs @daniellao @emmynicole1692."
Congrats to the happy couple!