Married at First Sight's Danielle and Bobby Dodd Welcome Baby No. 2

Married At First Sight star Danielle Bergman Dodd has given birth to her and husband Bobby Dodd's second child early after experiencing pregnancy complications.

The couple, who met and wed on season seven of the Lifetime reality show in 2018, welcomed son Robert Elvin Dodd IV on Monday, Dec. 14. The baby weighed 6 lbs., 5 oz. and measured 18.75 inches long. Danielle and Bobby revealed details about the birth in a statement to E! News and also shared photos of baby Robert, nicknamed Bobby.

"We are SO excited to announce the birth of our baby boy; Robert Elvin Dodd lV," the couple said in their statement. "This time around we got the birth story of our dreams, given the circumstances. Because symptoms of HELLP were beginning to set in, we were induced three weeks early but were able to have a smooth and peaceful birth!"

HELLP Syndrome is a rare condition in which a pregnant woman suffers hemolysis—the rupturing of red blood cells, elevated liver enzymes, and low platelets, which can be fatal for both mother and baby unless treated. The only effective treatment is giving birth.