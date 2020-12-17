Kardashians2020 Year in ReviewCeleb Gift GuideDie NeuestenVideos

This $30 Striped Sweater Has 3,053 5-Star Amazon Reviews

Sweater weather doesn't have to mean gloomy colors.

E-Comm: Holiday Gift Guide, Amazon Striped Sweater, $30Amazon

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Sweater weather is here, but that doesn't mean having to wear dull colors to match the gloom outside. Reviewers are loving the cheery rainbow striped Zesica Long Sleeve Crew Neck Pullovers on Amazon right now that are only $30. They come in a variety of retro, rainbow colorways and are super comfortable.

Shop them below, and hear more about what reviewers have to say!

This $25 Sherpa Jacket Has 857 5-Star Amazon Reviews

Zesica Long Sleeve Crew Neck Pullover

We love the retro colorways of this sweater with a subtle cropped length. 

$30
Amazon

Reviewers are raving: 

"Such a great addition to my fall and winter wardrobe. The material is not itchy, does not smell and is quite stretchy. The stitching is right on—no complaints with this piece!"

"This is a beautiful little sweater! The colors are beautiful and vibrant just like in the pictures. Comfortable, soft, lightweight."

"The material is thick enough that a red bra was not visible underneath. I am surprised by the quality! Got compliments both times I wore this out."

Up next, nostalgic and feminine Cottagecore holiday gifts.

