Watch The Masked Singer Season 4 Finalists Perform One Last Time

Tonight, it's all down to a Mushroom, a Crocodile and a Sun.

The Masked Singer season four is about to come to an end, and that means its final three singers will be unmasked and a winner will be crowned. E! News has a sneak peek at one of the final performances, which features all three finalists singing together and gives us all one last opportunity to figure out the famous faces behind those voices.

One thing it feels safe to say is that all three of these finalists are singers in some sense of the word. They're all wildly talented and have had our attention since they first made their Masked Singer debuts, though the Crocodile flew under the radar just a little longer than the Mushroom or the Sun.

Mushroom has been one of the biggest mysteries of the season because he seems to have the ability to change up his style with every performance. His clues are filled with Broadway references and a lot of hats, and he has changed his name.