Kim Kardashian's "Very Belated" In-N-Out Birthday Cake Will Have You Drooling

Talk about celebrating your birthday all year around!

On Tuesday, Dec. 15, Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram Story to share a late birthday gift from her friend Fajer.

"Okay so I know this is a very belated birthday cake," the SKIMS founder began, "but Fajer's been in France and our thing when we're together is, we always go to like fancy events together where we're wearing gowns and we always ditch the event to go to In-N-Out."

In the video the mother of four showed off a hyper-realistic In-N-Out burger with a side of friends with a sign that read, "Happy Belated Birthday Kimmy."

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star continued, "We, for whatever reason, we crave In-N-Out so much when we're together and she got me an In-N-Out cake. So, I am so excited to eat this, and it just really made me happy. I love you!"