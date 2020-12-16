How Taylor Swift's Music Played a Role in Carey Mulligan’s Epic Train Fail

Whoops! That's one Christmas catastrophe Carey Mulligan will never forget.

During her guest appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the 35-year-old actress recalled an embarrassing moment she had while trying to deliver a suitcase full of presents.

The story starts off well with Mulligan waiting for a train. "It was one of those kid-free moments where I had, like, a latte, and I was listening to music, and I was listening to Taylor Swift, and I was like, ''Tis the damn season,'" Mulligan, whose husband Marcus Mumford collaborated with Swift for the evermore track "cowboy like me," shared. "And I was so in my little zone."

However, things quickly took a turn. "Like a very conscientious person, I realized I should sanitize—because COVID," she noted. "And so I sort of reached into my pocket to get the sanitizer out. And as I was sanitizing my hand, I saw this sort of motion out the corner of my eye. And then [I] turned, with music still blaring, to see my suitcase in the middle of the train tracks and it had just sort of rolled on."

Not only did she lose her suitcase, but she'd also lost her EarPods. "And my coffee was down there, as well," Mulligan added. "For somehow, in my panic, I'd sort of thrown my coffee."