Game, Set, Perfect Match: The History of Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias' Super-Private Romance

Together for the better part of two decades, they are now parents of three, daughter Mary joining 3-year-old twins Nicholas and Lucy on Jan. 30.

"They actually love it," Iglesias told People in March of how the twins were adjusting to having a little sister. "There's a two-year difference, so I was a little scared. I was like, 'How are they going to react?' And I have two dogs so my house is chaotic. When we first came home with Masha [Mary in Kournikova's native Russia], I was like, 'Oh, how is everybody going to react?'"

Kournikova, for one, added Iglesias to her name on Instagram when Mary was born, sending speculation into overdrive (considering she already had been sporting a wad of sparkly jewelry on that finger for years) that she had finally married the singer after previously insisting she never planned to walk down the aisle. But if they did tie the knot, they're not shouting it from the rooftops.

Over the years they may have gone from toying with the media about whether or not they're still together to sharing ridiculously adorable photos and videos of their children on Instagram, but they still aren't ones to overdo it when it comes to dishing the details of their romantic life. Perhaps when it kicks off with kissing in a video, you feel you've given the public enough for awhile.