14 Gifts for Fans of The Crown

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Calling all fans of The Crown!
Last month the beloved Netflix series dropped one of its most controversial seasons yet, which means it's the perfect time to give show-inspired presents to The Crown fans on your list. From elegant tea sets and official show companions to Lego sets and corgi pajamas, we've rounded up 14 gifts that will make the recipient bow down to you.
Our favorite? Royal Bingo to keep the whole family entertained during the holidays.
Scroll below to check out the rest of our Crown-inspired gift ideas!
The Crown Queen's Evening Tea 36 Count
Make your tea time more royal and enjoy organic chamomile and honey flavored tea while discussing politics and family dynamics.
The Crown Season 4 Classic T-Shirt
Charles' infamous line in Season 4 is now in t-shirt form. You might want to give this to a family member who also shares similar sentiments. As a joke, of course!
The Crown Netflix Funny Meme Sticker
This hilarious sticker is too accurate! The internet and binge-watching The Crown goes hand-in-hand.
Diana: Her True Story--in Her Own Words by Andrew Morton
In case you have seen or have yet to see the accompanying Netflix documentary, this book is perfect gift for the history buffs and Crown fans in your life. Or yourself!
Lego Architecture Buckingham Palace Landmark Building Set
Recreate the Queen's historic home with this lego set. You'll be busy for hours building it but make sure to take a break for tea time.
The Crown Queen Elizabeth 2 Mask
Stay safe and stylish in this Queen Elizabeth mask. With durable elastic straps, you won't have to worry about your mask falling off.
The Crown: The Official Companion, Volume 1
The official show companion features additional historical background, show stills and beautifully reproduced archival pictures.
Queen Elizabeth Quote Zipper Pouch
Carry around your makeup and travel must-haves in this adorable quote pouch inspired by the show.
The Crown Season 4 Emma Corrin as Princess Diana Sticker
We really wish we could roller skate through the halls of a palace, but in the meantime this sticker will remind us of the iconic scene in Season 4.
20 Piece European Ceramic Tea Set
Elevate your tea time with a gorgeous tea set. This 20-piece set includes 6 tea cups, plates, spoons, 1 tea pot and metal holder.
Royal Bingo Game
Enjoy portraits of 64 royal icons from around the world while you play the classic game.
Chelsea Peers Corgi Short Pajama Set
There's nobody who loves Corgis more than the Queen! This cute pajama set is perfect for dog lovers and Crown fans alike.
Carlene Magnificent Crown Picture Frame
Put a picture of you and your favorite subjects in this beautiful frame! A framed photograph of memorable times makes for a thoughtful gift.
The Royal Family: An Adult Coloring Book
Spend time in between royal engagements and unwind with a royal family coloring book!
For more gifting inspiration, check out our 2020 Holiday Gift Guides!