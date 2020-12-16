Jeff Dye Weighs In After Kristin Cavallari Shuts Down Austen Kroll Romance Rumors

Jeff Dye is not threatened by Austen Kroll, especially after rumored girlfriend Kristin Cavallari set the record straight on her current relationship status.

The comedian took to Twitter on Tuesday, Dec. 15, simply tweeting, "He wishes [winky face emoji]."

Though Jeff kept things short and sweet, fans were able to put two and two together. One Twitter user replied, "Austen who???"

Meanwhile, Kristin stays keeping it real with her followers. The Uncommon James designer shut down speculation that she was talking to the Southern Charm star, making it clear on Instagram that her relationship with Austen is strictly platonic. "I didn't realize I wasn't allowed to have FRIENDS that are guys," she quipped on her IG Story.

Her statement came after she and Austen were spotted dancing and spending time with each other over the weekend. At the time, Austen told Us Weekly that he was in a group chat with Kristin and her BFF Justin Anderson but played coy about their hangout, only saying that they had "a blast."