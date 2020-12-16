Tom Cruise Berates Mission: Impossible 7 Crew Over Coronavirus Protocols in Alleged Recording

Weitere : See Tom Cruise Back in 1992: E! News Rewind

Tom Cruise had some choice words for members of the Mission: Impossible 7 crew after individuals seemingly broke the coronavirus protocol.

In what appears to be an audio recording taken on set and published by The Sun, which can be heard here, the actor is heard lashing out at members of the production crew for "standing around a f--king computer," thus violating the social distancing requirements established because of the pandemic.

As heard in the recording, he began his tirade by stating that they are trying to be the "gold standard" in terms of movie productions and that the industry is relying on the film. "They're back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us! Because they believe in us and what we're doing!" Cruise shouted, "I'm on the phone with every f--king studio at night, insurance companies, producers, and they're looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs you motherf--kers."

He went on to state that anyone who broke protocol would be fired, saying, "No apologies. You can tell it to the people that are losing their effing homes because our industry is shut down. It's not going to put food on their table or pay for their college education."