How to Watch NBC's 2020 Global Citizen Prize Awards

Honoring those who've gone above and beyond.

While 2020 has been an unprecedented year, leaders and activists around the globe have still stepped up and taken action in order to make this world a better place. And, this weekend, those inspiring individuals and groups will be honored at the 2020 Global Citizens Prize Awards. We're talking leaders from all facets of life, including philanthropy, entertainment, business and more.

"We are honored to celebrate this year's Global Citizen Prize winners who have made it their life's mission to be the change we want to see in the world," Hugh Evans, co-founder and CEO of Global Citizen, said in a statement. "Our hope is that through this award, their leadership will inspire people all around the world to make an impact in their own communities, at a time when the world needs it most!"

The award show, which will once more be hosted by John Legend, will feature special performances and several notable guests.

You can find out all the important information regarding the show below!