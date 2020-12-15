One Direction's Hair Stylist Spills Intimate Details About Their Dating Lives

Weitere : One Direction Turns 10: E! News Rewind

When it comes to One Direction, hair stylist Lou Teasdale has heard and seen it all.

As the boy band's go-to for all their hair needs, the Brit stood witness to the dates, hook-ups and fallouts that Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson experienced in their many years on tour. And now, she's spilling the tea to the hosts of the Sex, Lies & DM Slides podcast.

The hairdresser turned influencer told the ladies that since she toured with the boys from the beginning, she quickly learned that it was not okay to mix business with pleasure. "You kind of can't sleep with them. It's quite important to keeping your job," she explained. "Some people would come in, like assistants and stuff, and think it's love, but it's not, and it's the quickest way to lose your job."

She added that part of it was because the band members would get girlfriends, and as she put it, when the girlfriends come around, the boys "don't want you in the room."