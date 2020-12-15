Breaking Down Hallmark's Roster of Christmas Movie Leading Men

Prepare for flannel overload.
While Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas programming, which is currently at the tail-end of its 2020 run, is really all about its stacked roster of leading ladies—led by Candace Cameron Bure, Danica McKellar and Lacey Chabert—they just wouldn't be the same without its line-up of dashing leading men.
Each season, eager fans are excited to see which leads are paired together and how much chemistry they will (or won't) have. The highest honor, of course, is co-starring with one of the top actresses, like Bure or Chabert.
Still, some male leads have become some of the channel's most beloved and dependable stars, sweeping a Christmas-loving woman off her feet each holiday season or falling in love with a single mom and her precocious child. And if they do it while wearing a fair isle sweater and drinking a hot cocoa with a candy cane sticking out of it? Completely irresistible.
Previously, we broke down Hallmark's line-up of leading ladies, and now, we're delivering our scouting report on Hallmark's C-to-C male leads, clad in plaid, cool with just holding hands and ready to fall in love with the right woman.
(Note: While it was hard, we left off any men who have starred in fewer than two more movies.)
(Originally published Dec. 10, 2019, at 1 p.m. PST)