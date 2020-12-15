Breaking Down Hallmark's Roster of Christmas Movie Leading Men

Weitere : Candace Cameron Bure Tells Why People Love Christmas Movies

Prepare for flannel overload.

While Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas programming, which is currently at the tail-end of its 2020 run, is really all about its stacked roster of leading ladies—led by Candace Cameron Bure, Danica McKellar and Lacey Chabert—they just wouldn't be the same without its line-up of dashing leading men.

Each season, eager fans are excited to see which leads are paired together and how much chemistry they will (or won't) have. The highest honor, of course, is co-starring with one of the top actresses, like Bure or Chabert.

Still, some male leads have become some of the channel's most beloved and dependable stars, sweeping a Christmas-loving woman off her feet each holiday season or falling in love with a single mom and her precocious child. And if they do it while wearing a fair isle sweater and drinking a hot cocoa with a candy cane sticking out of it? Completely irresistible.